Smith County jury duty canceled for Election Day

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Jury Duty has been cancelled for November 7, 2023.

There will be no jury duty on Election Day!

If you have received a jury summons to appear on Tuesday, you do NOT have to report to the Smith County Courthouse and there is no action required from you.

For more information, visit: www.smith-county.com

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.