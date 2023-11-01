Smith County jury duty canceled for Election Day
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
From Press Release
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Jury Duty has been cancelled for November 7, 2023.
There will be no jury duty on Election Day!
If you have received a jury summons to appear on Tuesday, you do NOT have to report to the Smith County Courthouse and there is no action required from you.
For more information, visit: www.smith-county.com
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.