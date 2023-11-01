Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Feb. 8, 2020. Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but was not listed as a patient on Monday, April 3, 2023, at two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he lives.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bob Knight died Wednesday at the age of 83, his family confirmed.

In a post to the legendary coach’s website, the Knight family stated they are “grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”

Knight won 902 games during his career as a coach, the most at the time of his retirement and currently fifth all-time.

Knight also coached for Army, Texas Tech, and led the USA men’s Olympic team to a gold medal.

Knight’s family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Marian University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder
Flipped tanker trunk now upright.
All lanes reopen on Tyler’s Loop 323 after being blocked by flipped fuel tanker
2 Athens residents killed in Navarro County crash
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Biden and the first lady will travel to Maine to mourn with the community after the mass shooting
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; defense lawyer says he’s no monster
A former athlete at Homer High School, Hetrick played volleyball, softball, and basketball.
Family mourns woman killed in ‘suspicious’ accident involving boyfriend, police say
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court