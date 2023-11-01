Garrison to face Timpson: ‘It’ll be one for the ages’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison Bulldogs who won their ninth game in a row last week over San Augustine 58-10, will travel to Timpson for the district championship in our Game of the Week.

Head coach Brandon Alvarez said, “The kids are excited to play this game, this rivalry game. It’s you know, I heard about it when I got here and I really didn’t understand it. So, you know, so I became part of it. But you know, our kids like their kids or their kids like ours, but there’s just something about the game that our kids get out or their kids get out for and you know, just a good football game.”

Right tackle Slade Pollard said, “Well, it’s phenomenal. I mean, we’re both 9-0, we’re both at the top of our game right now. So it’ll be one for the ages.”

“It’s just another game for me,” said Garrison center Parker Perry. “I’m just going to go out there and play like I normally play. The rivalry don’t really mean too much to me. I’m just out there to play my game, play as best I can.”

Offensive guard Jesse Traxler added, “It’s really cool. It’s my first time being able to experience something like this and we’ve been training for a long time, and I’m just ready to go over there and give it my best.”

And what a game that will be, Garrison at Timpson for the District Title.

