East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! After many places saw the first freeze of the season this morning, more places will likely hit the freezing mark again tonight. Expect clear skies and light winds tonight with temperatures dropping to near freezing by morning. Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the lower 60s by afternoon. The quick warm-up takes temperatures back into the 70s and even the 80s over the next several days.

