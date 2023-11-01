Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  After many places saw the first freeze of the season this morning, more places will likely hit the freezing mark again tonight.  Expect clear skies and light winds tonight with temperatures dropping to near freezing by morning.  Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the lower 60s by afternoon.  The quick warm-up takes temperatures back into the 70s and even the 80s over the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder
Flipped tanker trunk now upright.
All lanes reopen on Tyler’s Loop 323 after being blocked by flipped fuel tanker
2 Athens residents killed in Navarro County crash
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 11-1-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 11-1-23
Freeze Warnings for much of ETX tonight. Frost Likely.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Freeze Warnings for much of ETX tonight. Frost Likely.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips