Donated Halloween candy given to Tyler kids unable to Trick-or-Treat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army of Tyler recently received a large donation of unopened Halloween candy, and they packed up treat bags to give to community and shelter kids who could not Trick-or-Treat Tuesday night.

The donation was unexpected, but they are now asking anyone who wants to get rid of candy, whether it’s to get rid of the temptation or make space in the pantry, to please consider donating it.

“This is new, like, someone apparently thought of us to bring this donation and Gina thought this was a great way to utilize it, and I agree,” said Indus McDuff who is the Case Management Supervisor for the non-profit.

Candy can be dropped off at the Social Services building at 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75702. They are open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

