Carthage man arrested after 3-hour standoff with Panola County deputies

By Mack Shaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday by Panola County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly barricading himself in a home for three hours.

According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Bradley Clakley, of Carthage, was arrested after a disturbance call on CR 407 in the Antioch community. The caller reportedly said that Clakley had assaulted his grandmother before chasing her to a neighbor’s house with a gun. According to Clinton, the caller said that Clakley then returned to his grandmother’s home with the weapon.

Upon arrival, Panola County officials made contact with Clakley at the home. According to Clinton, Clakley confronted deputies while holding a handgun to his head and threatening to shoot himself. Deputies then blocked traffic on CR 407 and secured a perimeter around the home.

For the next three hours, Clinton said Panola County Sheriff’s Office officials attempted to negotiate with Clakley. Ultimately, an investigator was able to successfully Taser Clakley, which gave officials enough time to enter the home and subdue the man. Clakley was finally taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and checked for suspected drug use.

