Car service worker hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man working at a car service center near South Loop 323 in Tyler was hit by a car that ran off the roadway Wednesday morning.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the employee was working on a vehicle at Hall Collision Center on Towne Park Drive near Loop 323. A driver then ran off the roadway, Erbaugh said, and hit a parked car before striking the worker and finally colliding with a building. The worker has been transported to a Tyler hospital

Tyler police, fire, and EMS have responded to the scene, and have blocked off a large area. Tyler drivers are urged to avoid the area as first responders work the scene.

The condition of the worker and driver has not yet been reported.

