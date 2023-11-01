Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for some Lindale residents in Eagle Meadows

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Lindale has issued a boil water notice for some customers in Eagle Meadows after water line sustained damages.

According to the administrative assistant to the utility director Darcey Harris, the roads affected by the boil water notice are Meadow Ln, Shug Ln, and Allison Ln. There is no estimated time of resolution at this time.

(None)

