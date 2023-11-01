Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Freeze Warning Tonight for Much of ETX.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Plenty of sunshine expected through the remainder of the week. Another Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the area for tonight/Thursday morning. Keep your plants indoors/covered, keep pipes insulated, and make sure your outdoor pets have a warm place to bed down. Widespread frost is likely overnight tonight. Below normal temperatures are expected through Thursday morning, then near normal high temperatures during the afternoon. Warming trend expected into the weekend and early next week before a weak cold front passes through at least the northern half of East Texas on Monday night. Even with this cold front, temperatures should remain above normal...but will cool down a bit from Monday’s warmer temperatures. No rain is expected through the middle part of next week. Enjoy your day.

