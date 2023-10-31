Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man accused of murdering man in crashed truck pleads guilty to robbery

By Arthur Clayborn and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of shooting and killing someone in the cab of a crashed pickup has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Manuel Prieto, 19, of Tyler, was indicted for murder and and three counts of aggravated robbery in the 2021 shooting death of Michael Lee Tucker, 29, of Tyler. Prieto was 17 at the time of his arrest after he allegedly shot Tucker who then crashed into a power pole on Front Street in Tyler.

On Tuesday, Prieto pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with sentences of 30 years each to be served concurrently.

The murder charge has been dismissed, though not without prejudice, meaning it could be reinstated at a later date.

Police investigating fatal car crash in Tyler.
Police investigating fatal car crash in Tyler.(Source: KLTV staff)

Previous reporting:

17-year-old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Saline woman hit by truck in fatal crash on Highway 80
Andre Jefferson
Former Tyler ISD teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
Aliza Perez
Report: Athens woman admits to leaving baby on side of road
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

2 Athens residents killed in Navarro County crash
Kilgore oil derricks.
WebXtra: Kilgore’s iconic downtown oil derricks get lighting upgrade
Kilgore oil derricks.
WebXtra: Kilgore’s iconic downtown oil derricks get lighting upgrade
Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Grand Jury indicts Tyler man who reportedly claimed ‘voices’ told him to kill brother