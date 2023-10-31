Tyler man accused of murdering man in crashed truck pleads guilty to robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of shooting and killing someone in the cab of a crashed pickup has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Manuel Prieto, 19, of Tyler, was indicted for murder and and three counts of aggravated robbery in the 2021 shooting death of Michael Lee Tucker, 29, of Tyler. Prieto was 17 at the time of his arrest after he allegedly shot Tucker who then crashed into a power pole on Front Street in Tyler.

On Tuesday, Prieto pleaded guilty to three charges of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with sentences of 30 years each to be served concurrently.

The murder charge has been dismissed, though not without prejudice, meaning it could be reinstated at a later date.

Police investigating fatal car crash in Tyler. (Source: KLTV staff)

Previous reporting:

