Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies with chilly temps in the 50s this afternoon

Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly today. Most of East Texas under a Freeze Warning for tonight and tomorrow morning.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to a very cold start this Tuesday with some even close to the freezing mark! You and the kiddos will certainly want to be bundled up this AM before you head outside, but at least you can leave the umbrella this time around. Expect highs for this afternoon to trend well below average, with most only warming up into the middle 50s despite the ample sunshine. If you have any plans to go trick-or-treating this evening be sure to bring the jacket with you as temps will sit in the middle to upper 40s by 8 PM and will likely be near 40 degrees by 10 PM. Many locations will likely see 32° if not colder once we wake up on Wednesday, so please make sure that the outdoor pets have a warm place to sleep, wrap or bring in any plants you still have kicking, and protect any exposed pipes that you have outside. We’ll see another cool day in the middle 50s Wednesday afternoon, then warmer weather slowly returns back to ETX as sunshine and southeasterly winds bring 60s on Thursday and near 70-degree highs on Friday. This weekend is looking quite nice with a fair mix of sun and clouds as well as mild highs in the middle 70s. Stay warm this afternoon and keep a watchful eye out for any goblins and ghouls looking for candy tonight!

