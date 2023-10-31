Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Saline woman hit by truck in fatal crash on Highway 80
Andre Jefferson
Former Tyler ISD teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
Aliza Perez
Report: Athens woman admits to leaving baby on side of road
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’

Latest News

Kilgore oil derricks.
Kilgore’s iconic downtown oil derricks get lighting upgrade
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder
Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says
Joshua Ray Tibbits
Trial begins for man indicted in gang-related Arp shooting of motorcyclist