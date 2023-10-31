Many East Texas schools represented at cross country state meet
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The following is a list of the East Texas schools and students who qualified for the 2023 UIL Cross Country State Meet to be held on Friday and Saturday in Round Rock.
Friday, Nov. 3
8:30 a.m. 5A Girls
Hallsville:
Addison Hatchett, 11th grade
9:10 a.m. 5A Boys
Pine Tree:
Christopher Ahumada, 11th grade
Kaleb Lampkin, 12th grade
Isaiah Martinez, 12th grade
Christopher Ramirez, 10th grade
Trey Scroggins, 11th grade
Jaidan Tejeda, 9th grade
Adam Venegas, 10th grade
10:10 a.m. 1A Girls
Brookland:
Alivia Lopez, 9th grade
Caylee Morgan, 9th grade
Addison Murphy, 11th grade
Kourtney Peveto, 9th grade
Paige Powell, 9th grade
Kaelyn Strother, 9th grade
Taylar Strother, 12th grade
Neches:
Rachel Fletcher, 10th grade
Joely Jenkens, 11th grade
Aubrey Kincade, 11th grade
Lacie Maclas, 12th grade
Mattie Main, 9th grade
Libby Raine, 12th grade
Addison Spaith, 10th grade
10:40 a.m. 1A Boys
Goodrich:
A’Maereion Bookman, 12th grade
Eliseo Garzon, 11th grade
Saul Guzman, 9th grade
Joel MacHuca, 9th grade
Joel Resendez, 10th grade
Marquis Robinson, 9th grade
Martinsville
Kuno Romero, 10th grade
Slocum:
Nathan Marr, 12th grade
Caleb Neal, 11th grade
Saltillo:
Adrian Don Jun, 11th grade
Dakoda Womack, 10th grade
11:40 a.m. 3A Girls
Atlanta:
Emma Allen, 11th grade
Addie Giesler, 10th grade
Aurelia Giesler, 12th grade
Amelia Jones, 11th grade
Sophia Price, 9th grade
Lucy Ransom, 10th grade
Ella Stewart, 10th grade
Central
Sommer Bradberry, 12th grade
Elysian Fields
Cara Sims, 10th grade
Eustace:
Ella Baxter, 10th grade
Gracie Kulsa, 10th grade
Page Miller, 11th grade
Jadie Milner, 12th grade
Carley Pitman, 10th grade
Lydie Recer, 12th grade
Kaitlyn Swasso, 9th grade
Mineola:
Caroline Castleberry, 9th grade
Audrina Galaz, 9th grade
Yareli Hernandez, 10th grade
Olivia Hughes, 11th grade
Brianna Palacious, 11th grade
Raylie Peebles, 10th grade
Emily Vega, 12th grade
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill:
Daniela Baeza, 9th grade
Quitman:
Katie De Gorostiza, 11th grade
Braliegh Wood, 10th grade
Troup:
Kambry Nelson, 10th grade
12:10 p.m. 3A Boys
Atlanta:
Andrew Allen, 12th grade
Grant Allen, 11th grade
Campbell Autrey, 10th grade
Ian Bard, 10th grade
Will Davis, 11th grade
Ethan Scott, 11th grade
Chris Swanson, 12th grade
Eustace:
Thomas Adkisson, 11th grade
Brendon Greenlee, 9th grade
Elijah Griffin, 10th grade
Landon King, 12th grade
Cooper Leslie, 12th grade
Ryan Porte, 12th grade
Ivan Umana, 11th grade
Hughes Springs:
Hunter Finney, 10th grade
Trinity
John Michael Dudley, 12th grade
Quitman:
Dakota Jimenez, 12th grade
Christian Plata, 12th grade
Winnsboro
Brandon Dunavant, 12th grade
Winona:
Miguel Cedillo, 10th grade
Kason Miles, 11th grade
Saturday, Nov. 4
8:30 a.m. 6A Girls
Tyler Legacy
Maddry East, 9th grade
10:10 a.m. 2A Girls
Broaddus:
Natalia Bahena, 11th grade
Colmesneil:
Alyssa Mabry, 12th grade
Union Grove:
Averi Cook, 9th grade
Gracelyn Head, 10th grade
Rachel Potter, 9th grade
Sophie Pyle, 12th grade
Jenna Scott, 12th grade
Danica Vestal, 9th grade
Ava Whiteman, 12th grade
Groveton:
Kayleigh Albus, 9th grade
Emma Alexander, 12th grade
Janette Bautista, 10th grade
Noelia Garcia, 12th grade
Marie Gonzalez, 11th grade
Madison Hobbs, 10th grade
Laney Peterson, 10th grade
Harts Bluff:
Alexa Arzate, 11th grade
Perla Solorio, 11th grade
La Poynor:
Savanna Thaw, 12th grade
Cross Roads:
Laura Labhart, 10th grade
Brook Locke, 11th grade
Kylie Loftin, 11th grade
Alexis Sudduth, 11th grade
Calista Turner, 12th grade
Cassity Turner, 12th grade
Gabriela Vazquez, 11th grade
Ore City:
Ivon Garay, 12th grade
Shelbyville:
Mckenzie Gillaspie, 11th grade
Cori Lawson, 9th grade
Treana MacKs, 12th grade
Emily Pharris, 12th grade
Lily West, 9th grade
Bailee Whiteside, 11th grade
Jamarria Wright, 12th grade
West Sabine:
Kenzy Bragg, 10th grade
10:40 a.m. 2A Boys
Broaddus:
Dean Yates, 9th grade
Chireno:
Barrett Bennefield, 12th grade
Benji Blount, 10th grade
Cyrus Kubena, 12th grade
Keith Patton, 12th grade
Dal Pinner, 10th grade
Colton Smith, 9th grade
Ace Turner, 10th grade
Corrigan-Camden:
Andres Landaverde, 11th grade
Douglass:
Noah Jones, 12th grade
Harleton:
Braedon Glennen-Lovvor, 9th grade
Harts Bluff:
Johnathan Diaz, 11th grade
Jose Garcia, 11th grade
Hawkins:
Dakota Hinkle
New Summerfield:
Alessandro Garcia, 10th grade
Axel Hernandez, 11th grade
Jovanny Hernandez, 10th grade
Brayden Lueckemeyer, 11th grade
Raul Munoz, 10th grade
Andres Ornelas, 11th grade
Bryan Zavala, 12th grade
Tenaha:
Eustorgio Flores, 10th grade
Marco Gonzales, 10th grade
Jairo Hernadez, 11th grade
Misael Hernandez, 12th grade
Jhostyn Lopez, 10th grade
Adrian Ramirez, 10th grade
11:40 a.m. 4A Girls
Athens:
Donna Carpenter, 9th grade
Bullard:
Alyssa Bryant, 12th grade
Peyton Childs, 9th grade
Piper Childs, 9th grade
Kalie Cummings, 10th grade
Riley Roberts, 12th grade
Kenley Vining, 9th grade
Erin Worden, 10th grade
Canton:
Graycee Wilson, 12th grade
Henderson
Giselle Alejandro, 11th grade
Hudson
Madison Vasquez, 11th grade
Jacksonville:
Emily Martinez, 12th grade
Kilgore:
Ruby Almanza, 11th grade
Lindale:
Alexus Dedios, 12th grade
Madison Devisscher, 9th grade
Cadyn Haisten, 12th grade
Abbigail Hanley, 10th grade
Abigail Kelley, 10th grade
Addalyn Kobs, 12th grade
Bernadette Malmgren, 9th grade
Mabank:
Trista Etheridge, 11th grade
Felicity Torres, 12th grade
Sulphur Springs:
Edith Martinez, 11th grade
12:10 p.m. 4A Boys
Bullard:
Brayden Vining, 11th grade
Canton:
Miguel Arce, 12th grade
Kevin Velazquez, 11th grade
Center:
Osman Salman, 12th grade
Cumberland Academy:
Abel Solorio, 12th grade
Hudson
Aiden Buranakitipinyo, 11th grade
Jacob Cockrell, 9th grade
Connor Graves, 12th grade
Mason Purvis, 11th grade
Jordan Pyle, 10th grade
Miler Stewart, 9th grade
Marco Woods, 12th grade
Jacksonville:
Sebastian Juarez, 11th grade
Kilgore:
Luciano Brizuela, 11th grade
Lindale:
Dax Allen, 11th grade
Mabank:
Korban Murphy, 12th grade
Pittsburg:
Martin Aguilar, 11th grade
Damian Cigarroa, 9th grade
Abraham Garcia, 12th grade
Uriel Netro, 10th grade
Xander Owen, 10th grade
Alan Ramirez, 10th grade
Michael Trejo, 11th grade
Tyler Chapel Hill:
Sebastian Medina, 10th grade
Van:
Isaiah Colorado, 11th grade
