Lufkin keeps playoff hopes alive: ‘We know what we have to do’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive in the final week of regular season play. Panthers head coach Todd Quick tells East Texas Sports what they need to do in order to see this happen.

“We have to win by five,” he said. “And that’s what it boils down to, so we’ve got to take care of our business. You know, we know where we’re at. We know what we have to do. And we know what has to has to happen. So we’re prepared for that.”

Lufkin will take on on Lancaster this Friday night in Lancaster.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.