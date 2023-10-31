Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in jail following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Henderson on Oct. 19.

Donterius Montrey Jackson, 29, of McKinney, was arrested Monday on a charge of murder. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson’s arrest came after a short investigation into an Oct. 19 fatal shooting. The warrant for Jackson was issued by Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 5 and served by the Longview Police Department.

The press release from the sheriff’s office said a call came in regarding shots fired around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Christian Street in Henderson. The victim, confirmed by Henderson Police Department’s Lieutenant Eric Sullivan to be Kail Lacey, 30, of Henderson, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. According to the release, Lacey later died in the hospital.

According to Sullivan, additional assisting agencies in the investigation included the Kilgore Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $1 million bond.

