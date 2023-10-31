Kilgore police seek help identifying plant store thieves

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for help identifying two individuals accused of burglarizing an herbal medicine store.

Police released a video of the suspects on Facebook asking for the public’s help Tuesday. The incident took place at Euphoria Botanicals in the 200 block of East Main Street in Kilgore on Oct. 19 around 3:15 a.m.

The post said the suspects fled the scene on foot towards North Kilgore Street.

If you have any information as to these person’s identity, please contact Kilgore police with the reference case number of 2310-1306.

