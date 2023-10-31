Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore police searching for man accused of construction fraud

Ignacio “Nacho” Terrones
Ignacio “Nacho” Terrones(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore authorities have issued a felony warrant for a man they say has fraudulently taken money intended for construction projects.

According to a report by the Kilgore Police Department, Ignacio “Nacho” Terrones is also the subject of several similar investigations in other cities and counties.

“Mr. Terrones was given an opportunity to turn himself in over the weekend and has failed to do so,” the report said.

Authorities stressed that civilians should not approach or attempt to apprehend Terrones should they see him. Instead, people are asked to call a local law enforcement agent if outside Kilgore, or contact Det. Joshua Sims with the Kilgore Police Department at 903-218-6907 or via email at Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.

