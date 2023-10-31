Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Grand Jury indicts Tyler man who reportedly claimed ‘voices’ told him to kill brother

Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man arrested in connection with the murder of his brother has been indicted.

Lee-Autrey “Jody” Morgan, 32, was arrested on July 15 after his brother, Jaraine Johnson, 38, of Tyler, was reportedly found dead in Johnson’s back yard with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back, and face. Morgan had been seen with Johnson by the victim’s fiancée that morning, who said that Johnson had told her, “If I’m not back in ten minutes, Jody shot me.” On Sept. 28, Morgan was indicted for murder by a Grand Jury.

In the original case, Morgan’s affidavit appeared to show the suspect had coerced Johnson into taking him to find his truck. After Johnson was found murdered in his own back yard, Morgan was ultimately turned in to the police by his father, who said that Morgan had claimed that he was “hearing voices” that had told him to kill his brother. Morgan was arrested at the Andrew’s Center in Tyler, where his father had reportedly convinced him to go to seek mental help.

Morgan is scheduled to appear before Judge Debby Gunter on Nov. 20.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Saline woman hit by truck in fatal crash on Highway 80
Andre Jefferson
Former Tyler ISD teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
Aliza Perez
Report: Athens woman admits to leaving baby on side of road
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

2 Athens residents killed in Navarro County crash
Manuel Prieto (center) plead guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery.
Tyler man accused of murdering man in crashed truck pleads guilty to robbery
Kilgore oil derricks.
WebXtra: Kilgore’s iconic downtown oil derricks get lighting upgrade
Kilgore oil derricks.
WebXtra: Kilgore’s iconic downtown oil derricks get lighting upgrade