Grand Jury indicts Tyler man who reportedly claimed ‘voices’ told him to kill brother

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man arrested in connection with the murder of his brother has been indicted.

Lee-Autrey “Jody” Morgan, 32, was arrested on July 15 after his brother, Jaraine Johnson, 38, of Tyler, was reportedly found dead in Johnson’s back yard with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back, and face. Morgan had been seen with Johnson by the victim’s fiancée that morning, who said that Johnson had told her, “If I’m not back in ten minutes, Jody shot me.” On Sept. 28, Morgan was indicted for murder by a Grand Jury.

In the original case, Morgan’s affidavit appeared to show the suspect had coerced Johnson into taking him to find his truck. After Johnson was found murdered in his own back yard, Morgan was ultimately turned in to the police by his father, who said that Morgan had claimed that he was “hearing voices” that had told him to kill his brother. Morgan was arrested at the Andrew’s Center in Tyler, where his father had reportedly convinced him to go to seek mental help.

Morgan is scheduled to appear before Judge Debby Gunter on Nov. 20.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.