By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been a beautiful but cool day today and it’s going to be a cold night ahead.  As winds calm down with clear skies through morning, temperatures will quickly drop to near freezing for much of the area.  A freeze warning is in effect through Wednesday morning for most of East Texas.  Wednesday will start out cold and stay cool with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s through the afternoon.  Quiet weather continues through the week with a quick warm-up back into the 70s by Friday and the weekend.  Another cold front arrives early next week, but chances for rain look slim and the cool down won’t be near as dramatic as the last front brought us.

