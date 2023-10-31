Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘American Celebration’ Saturday

By Devyn Shea
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Richard Lee said they are preparing for their season to continue Saturday with “American Celebration.”

The American Celebration will include the orchestra’s first performance of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1, and will feature Principal Clarinetist Sharon Knox Deuby in Michael Torke’s “East,” according to their website.

Subscriptions and single-concert tickets are available for the four remaining concerts through the Cowan Center Box Office. Call 903-566-7424, visit ETSO.org, or visit the box office in person weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

