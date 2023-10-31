Director, cast members of TJC’s ‘The Nutcracker’ talk years of experience with Tyler tradition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The director and three cast members from TJC’s 2023 performance of The Nutcracker joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to discuss the upcoming performance.

The actresses have been a part of the annual show for multiple years, and each experienced performer is handling several roles each. Tickets will be on sale starting Wednesday on the TJC website.

