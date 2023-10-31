Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Director, cast members of TJC’s ‘The Nutcracker’ talk years of experience with Tyler tradition

The director and three cast members from TJC’s 2023 performance of The Nutcracker joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to discuss the upcoming performance.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The director and three cast members from TJC’s 2023 performance of The Nutcracker joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to discuss the upcoming performance.

The actresses have been a part of the annual show for multiple years, and each experienced performer is handling several roles each. Tickets will be on sale starting Wednesday on the TJC website.

