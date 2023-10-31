Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coleman: ‘Whitehouse knows what they have to do’ following Texas High loss

Wildcats play Marshall in Week 11.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Whitehouse Wildcats have enough experience with playoff-style competition to know how to make a deep run, according to Sports Director Michael Coleman.

Coleman discussed the game with Kyle Owens on Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed every Friday following The Red Zone on East Texas Now.

“Whitehouse, they did fight. Texas High just had too much speed for them,” Owens said.

The Wildcats play Marshall in Week 11.

“Whitehouse, they still got guns too,” Coleman said. “These two teams were playing with a potential district championship, and now Whitehouse knows what they have to do. They can’t hang their head over what they didn’t do tonight, because Marshall’s gonna be psyched up.”

