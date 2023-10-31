Breckenridge Village celebrates 25th birthday with ice cream party

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Howdy Homemade, a Dallas-based ice cream franchise with a passion for giving purpose to those with intellectual disabilities, catered a birthday party for Breckenridge Village in Tyler Tuesday.

Breckenridge Village was founded in 1998, and they work to better the lives the intellectually disabled of the Tyler area. The organization has flourished through the outreach of Green Acres Baptist Church and other valued supporters in the community. On Tuesday, they celebrated their 25th anniversary with an ice cream party catered by Howdy Homemade.

The ice cream company is based out of Dallas, and Founder Tom Landis said that not only do they now operate eight franchises, but their product is available in hundreds of grocery stores across the country. By the end of the year, Landis said, that number will be in the thousands.

Howdy Homemade employs people with special needs, which Landis said gives them a rare feeling of community and teamwork that a single differently-abled person might not get in a normal working environment. Breckenridge Village works to provide the same air of family and ability to special needs people in the Tyler area; Interim Executive Director Charles Dodson said the residents serve Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and during the holidays they work with the Salvation Army.

Howdy Homemade brought 400-450 pints of ice cream to the event which were packaged by special needs workers at the Dallas franchise.

