Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Freeze Warnings in Effect For Tonight For Most of East Texas
Freeze Warning in effect for Tonight.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Beautiful Weather is expected for all of our Halloween events across East Texas this evening. Cool Temperatures and not too much wind. Clear skies are expected as well. Freeze Warnings are in effect for a large portion of East Texas for our night tonight. Widespread frost is expected as well so please keep those plants protected...covered or bring them indoors, make sure your exposed pipe remains insulated, and keep your outdoor pets in a nice, warm environment overnight. Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds are forecast for the next 7 days with no significant chances for rain. The southerly wind will do its job late this week and into the weekend...warming us up nicely. Not too warm, just more comfortable during the day. FYI...this Saturday before bed, or officially at 2 AM on Sunday, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, so we set our clocks BACK 1 hour. Also, we are expecting excellent weather for the RED ZONE games this Friday evening. A bit cool, but very nice. Have a great Halloween.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Saline woman hit by truck in fatal crash on Highway 80
Andre Jefferson
Former Tyler ISD teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
Aliza Perez
Report: Athens woman admits to leaving baby on side of road
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Freeze Warnings for Tonight for most of ETX.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 10-30-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips