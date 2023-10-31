Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Beautiful Weather is expected for all of our Halloween events across East Texas this evening. Cool Temperatures and not too much wind. Clear skies are expected as well. Freeze Warnings are in effect for a large portion of East Texas for our night tonight. Widespread frost is expected as well so please keep those plants protected...covered or bring them indoors, make sure your exposed pipe remains insulated, and keep your outdoor pets in a nice, warm environment overnight. Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds are forecast for the next 7 days with no significant chances for rain. The southerly wind will do its job late this week and into the weekend...warming us up nicely. Not too warm, just more comfortable during the day. FYI...this Saturday before bed, or officially at 2 AM on Sunday, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, so we set our clocks BACK 1 hour. Also, we are expecting excellent weather for the RED ZONE games this Friday evening. A bit cool, but very nice. Have a great Halloween.

