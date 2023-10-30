SFA students, staff saddened as cleanup of fallen historic tree begins

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University is clearing up the area where the university’s long-lasting oak tree once was.

The tree fell during last Thursday night’s storms.

“To realize it fell down because of the storm was a lot more upsetting, so, definitely saddening,” said student Sabra Holden.

The oak tree sat in front of the Rusk Building.

Interim Assistant Vice President for Finance and Administration John Branch said luckily, the fall left minor damage.

“It nicked a window in the rusk building. We’ll replace that, and it destroyed a historical marker,” said Branch.

Branch estimated the tree to be over 70 years old, but the school will send over pieces of wood to the College of Forestry to examine.

Holden said she is majoring in forestry fire management, and the oak tree has been the topic of many conversations in class.

“Since it was getting old, was it simply just the wind? Was there root rot or something like that,” she said.

Holden hopes to see the university plant another tree in place.

“It really just brings a wildlife aspect but also life. Nature does help with mental health, so I think that’s great, especially for a college campus,” she said.

Branch said the school will salvage the wood until a decision is made on repurposing it.

“There’s been a lot of inquiries as to what we could possibly do with it. From making all kinds of wood products,” he said.

Damages are still being assessed, but it won’t compare to the significance the oak tree had, said Branch.

“The big loss here is just this iconic tree that’s been on campus, just decades. A lot of memories, and if the tree could talk, the stories it could tell,” he said.

The university hopes to clear off the area before the end of the week.

