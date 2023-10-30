Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Report: Athens woman admits to leaving baby on side of road

Aliza Perez
Aliza Perez(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens woman turned herself in to law enforcement after allegedly leaving her child by the side of a road.

According to a report by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday a caller informed dispatch that a young child had been left in a stroller on the roadway next to the caller’s driveway. The child was examined and cared for by emergency medical staff. The sheriff’s office then posted the child’s photo on social media requesting help identifying them or their family. The sheriff’s office said it later received a call from a woman named Aliza Perez who said she needed to turn herself in for abandoning the child.

Perez, 23, was then interviewed by Child Protective Services regarding the incident. No information has been released regarding a possible motivation for abandoning the child.

Perez has since been booked into the Henderson County Jail on a charge of abandon or endanger child. No bond amount has been set.

