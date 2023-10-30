Monday’s Weather: Scattered rain and chilly temps

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We sure have quite the chilly and soggy day ahead, so be prepared. This morning we’re waking up to temperatures in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies as well as a rain/mist/drizzle mix. Be sure the kiddos have the umbrella AND the jacket before they head out to school. Rain will remain likely for the first half of the day before coverage steadily declines through the afternoon. Scattered rain and persistent cloud cover will really slow our warming trend, so expect high temps for most to only top off in the upper 40s and maybe a few lower 50s. Skies will continue to clear out overnight which could lead to temps dropping to near freezing near and north of I-20, so please be sure there is a warm place for your pets to sleep tonight. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday which will help temperatures trend slightly warmer (but still chilly) into the middle 50s tomorrow afternoon. Make sure any goblins and ghouls looking for candy on Halloween are prepared for a spooky and CHILLY night! Just before we saw any real warming trend, another strong cold front moves in later on Tuesday, reinforcing the chilly air in place and likely dropping temperatures to the freezing mark for most on Wednesday morning. We’ll certainly want to prepare for this first real freeze of the season, so bring in/wrap those plants and make sure the pets have somewhere warm to sleep. We’ll see another cold start in the lower to middle 30s Thursday morning before warming back into the 60s in the afternoon. Our quick warming trend continues into Friday and Saturday with chilly mornings in the 40s and mild and comfy temps during the heat of the day. Enjoy the sun while it is still out after 6 pm while it lasts, because Daylight Saving Time ends next Sunday, leading to a sunset time of 5:27 PM. Be prepared and stay warm, y’all!

