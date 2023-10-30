Longview first responders rescue driver from partly submerged SUV

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters rescued a driver from a partially submerged vehicle on Monday.

At about 9:03 a.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle in the water off of Loop 281 across from Best Buy.

When crews arrived, they found a Chevrolet Tahoe that had crashed down into the embankment and landed in the creek, about 20 feet below the level of the road. The fire department said the creek was full of water and had the Tahoe partially submerged.

The driver was not injured but could not get out of the SUV due to the water level. Fire Department crews, dressed in protected life vests, were able to make their way to the vehicle, place the driver in a life vest and safely remove him to higher ground.

The driver reported that he “hydro-planed” and lost control, causing him to leave the roadway.

