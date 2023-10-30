Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview first responders rescue driver from partly submerged SUV

Firefighters rescued a driver from a partially submerged vehicle on Monday.
Firefighters rescued a driver from a partially submerged vehicle on Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters rescued a driver from a partially submerged vehicle on Monday.

At about 9:03 a.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle in the water off of Loop 281 across from Best Buy.

When crews arrived, they found a Chevrolet Tahoe that had crashed down into the embankment and landed in the creek, about 20 feet below the level of the road. The fire department said the creek was full of water and had the Tahoe partially submerged.

The driver was not injured but could not get out of the SUV due to the water level. Fire Department crews, dressed in protected life vests, were able to make their way to the vehicle, place the driver in a life vest and safely remove him to higher ground.

The driver reported that he “hydro-planed” and lost control, causing him to leave the roadway.

The driver reported that he “hydro-planed” and lost control.
The driver reported that he "hydro-planed" and lost control.

