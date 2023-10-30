Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission preparing for colder weather in East Texas

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As the East Texas forecast calls for cold temperatures overnight for the next few days, that has a rescue mission making preparations to get people in out of the cold.

The overcast skies and cooling temperatures have workers at the ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’ in preparation.

“Blankets, coats, warm clothing of any kind. Stave off the cold and stay a little warm,” says mission director Brian Livingston.

Across East Texas there are makeshift homeless tent cities, and a look at the forecast shows what they’ll be exposed to. Temperatures dropping into the 40′s and 30′s.

“Last year when it was forecast that we were going to have that weather, we did have several of our staff going out and trying to contact as many people that were out in camps as possible,” Brian says.

The East Texas winter can turn quickly from mild to freezing, and that traditionally means lots coming in out of the cold at the Hiway 80 rescue mission.

A concern for mission workers is that the homeless don’t come in right away. And with this front coming in very fast, temperatures will drop very quickly.

they’re preparing as best as they can to get people out of the elements,

“Ultimately overnight, people just need to come into the shelter. That’s the first and foremost thing that needs to happen. It’s not uncommon at all to have people sleeping in the day room, on mats on the floor, wherever we can find a corner for them,” Livingston says.

Donations of warm clothing and blankets are needed, and well as food items.

Donations can be made at ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’ locations in Tyler and Longview.

