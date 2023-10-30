Grand Saline woman hit by truck in fatal crash on Highway 80

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was struck by a truck on Highway 80 and died at the scene.

According to a DPS report, Autumn Sierra McLane, 23, of Grand Saline, was walking in a lane of Highway 80 on Thursday, about 3 miles east of Grand Saline. At about 12:45 p.m., a Toyota Tundra traveling east struck her after attempting to swerve away and avoid the crash, DPS said. The report notes the road was wet.

McLane was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, Shane Douglas Pickering, 37, of Quitman, was uninjured.

DPS has said their investigation is ongoing.

