Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Grand Saline woman hit by truck in fatal crash on Highway 80

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was struck by a truck on Highway 80 and died at the scene.

According to a DPS report, Autumn Sierra McLane, 23, of Grand Saline, was walking in a lane of Highway 80 on Thursday, about 3 miles east of Grand Saline. At about 12:45 p.m., a Toyota Tundra traveling east struck her after attempting to swerve away and avoid the crash, DPS said. The report notes the road was wet.

McLane was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, Shane Douglas Pickering, 37, of Quitman, was uninjured.

DPS has said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
Patsy Henderson
93-year-old East Texan fulfills life-long dream
Nature lovers in Plano, Texas are mourning a 400-year-old tree lost in a storm.
Nature lovers mourn the loss of tree older than the United States
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedy

Latest News

City of Kilgore gives timeline on Main Street project completion
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County