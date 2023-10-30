Former Tyler ISD teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former teacher who was arrested in February for sexual assault of a child pleaded guilty on Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.

Andre Jefferson, 29, was previously the in-school suspension teacher for Three Lakes Middle School. He was accused in February of engaging in sexual intercourse with a student, but told ISD police he had never spoken to the girl in question or exchanged texts with her, according to an affidavit. The text history on the girl’s phone, however, showed their interaction, and the affidavit states Jefferson picked her up from her home 10-11 times. The document claims the two engaged in sexual intercourse in all but three of those instances.

On Monday, Jefferson pleaded guilty before Judge Taylor Heaton to sexual assault of a child and having an improper relationship with a student. He was sentenced to 10 years for each charge, to be served concurrently.

Andre Jefferson (Smith County Jail)

