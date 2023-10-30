East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! The rain is quickly ending and skies will be clearing out overnight. A freeze warning is in effect for areas north of I-20 tonight as temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. A freeze watch is in effect for areas farther south for tomorrow night as the first light freeze of the season will likely happen by midweek. More sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually warm back to near average by this weekend. The next cold front may move through East Texas early next week.

