Early voting turnout in constitutional amendment election higher than usual in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early voting turnout for the Nov. 7 election has already exceeded early voting totals from the previous two constitutional amendment elections, according to Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.

“We’ve had roughly 4,300 people come to vote in person at our five early voting locations. That number exceeds the total early voting turnouts from the previous two constitutional amendment elections,” Allcon said in an interview with KLTV around 11 a.m. Monday.

Allcon said the surprisingly high turnout even resulted in them having to take extra ballots to polling places.

And while all voters in Texas and Smith County are deciding on 14 constitutional amendments, the cities of Whitehouse and Overton, and the Whitehouse and Lindale Independent School Districts, are each holding special elections. Allcon said Lindale ISD’s special election was likely the driving reason behind the Lindale Masonic Lodge being last week’s top location for turnout.

So far, Tyler’s Heritage Building has seen the fewest number of voters.

“We encourage people in Tyler to to actually go to the Heritage Building,” Allcon said. “Especially because construction is starting on the parking garage right next to the elections building. So parking is very, very limited right now.”

Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, October 30-November 1; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, November 2-3.

There are five early voting locations throughout Smith County. They include:

The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

There will be 35 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.

