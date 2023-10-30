Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crash between SUV, ATV kills Alto man

By Travis Noriega
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alto man is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ATV he was driving, ejecting him.

According to a report from Texas DPS, On October 28, an SUV crashed into an ATV on Highway 21 near Alto.

Ronterreal Mumphrey, 36, of Alto, was driving an ATV on Highway 21 when he was struck from behind by another vehicle and thrown from the ATV.

The report says that the other driver had impaired visibility and could not see Mumphrey.

Mumphrey was taken to UT Health in Tyler where he was later pronounced dead.

