City of Kilgore plans for chlorine conversion

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Starting Wednesday, residents in Kilgore might notice some changes in their water. The City of Kilgore will perform a temporary disinfectant conversion to the city water.

The current disinfectant system uses chlorine and ammonia. Once a year, the city has to use only chlorine to clean the pipes from ammonia build-up.

Residents might see changes to the color, taste and smell of the water. The public works director tells us it is still safe to drink.

“It’s completely safe. All of the chlorine levels will be normal and within federal guidelines. There is a tendency for a bleach smell, kind of like a pool. Again, a Brita filter or your ice box filter or if you want letting it sit, or boiling it. But, none of that is necessary,” Clay Evers, the public works director, said.

The city says the effects should last around 30 to 45 days.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.