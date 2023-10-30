Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’

(Source: KWES)
(Source: KWES)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After over 50 years, Bob Phillips, and his wife Kelli, have announced they will “pass the baton” to a new host of Texas Country Reporter.

Bob announced the transition in a social media post on Monday.

“I knew that eventually, one day, we’d pass the baton to a new storyteller—someone who loves Texas and a good, long drive,” he said. “That day is finally on the horizon.”

The new host, J.B. Sauceda, will start hosting the long-running and beloved television show in September of next year for the show’s 53rd season.

According to Texas Monthly, 38-year-old Sauceda was raised in La Porte and now lives in Central Texas. He “is an experienced video host, photographer, and entrepreneur.”

Texas Country Reporter was acquired by Texas Monthly nearly two years ago in Dec. 2021. The Phillips reportedly agreed to continue as hosts until a new voice could carry on the show’s legacy.

“Season 52 will be mine and Kelli’s last as hosts,” Bob stated. “But there’s a lot of road between now and then, full of amazing stories. As always, you’re invited to hop in and travel with us, this season on Texas Country Reporter.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
Andre Jefferson
Former Tyler ISD teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student
Aliza Perez
Report: Athens woman admits to leaving baby on side of road
Patsy Henderson
93-year-old East Texan fulfills life-long dream
Nature lovers in Plano, Texas are mourning a 400-year-old tree lost in a storm.
Nature lovers mourn the loss of tree older than the United States

Latest News

Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Gregg County Commissioners Court
WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners approve grants, agree to help renovate school parking lot
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about projects the commissioners...
WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners approve grants, agree to help renovate school parking lot
Sheridan Smith
WebXtra: Tyler tourism organization talks 2024 eclipse plans