Athens man accused of holding gun to woman’s head, running from deputies

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies arrested an Athens man on Sunday after he allegedly put a gun to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her.

At about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 11000 block of CR 2183 near Whitehouse for a reported aggravated assault, according to a release from Sergeant Larry Christian. The victim alleged that Alejandro Mota Guebara, 24, had put a shotgun to her head and threatened to kill her. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that Guebara was still inside the residence, armed with the shotgun. As the deputies approached the residence and begin to call him out, Guebara fled out of the back window into a wooded area, Christian said.

The neighbors told deputies a gunshot had been heard inside the home before they arrived, so the deputies cleared the residence for any victims then began searching for Guebara. A perimeter was set up around the adjacent area with assistance from the Whitehouse and Troup Police Departments.

Further assistance was requested from TPWD Game Warden Brad Clark for the use of his drone, Christian said. After a few hours, a nearby neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious person, and with the drone, Guebara was located underneath a trailer near the original call location.

Guebara was taken into custody and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat of family/household, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a warrant for parole violation. His collective bond has been set at $370,000.

Christian said no physical injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.