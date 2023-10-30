1 arrested in Van Zandt County shooting incident
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after a shooting incident Monday morning.
According to a report by the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at an address on State Highway 64 near Canton. Deputies said when they arrived they found a man standing outside shooting a firearm, at one point allegedly firing in the direction of officers.
Richard Homer, 64, was taken into custody and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and disorderly conduct discharging firearm with a total bond amount of $100,000.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
