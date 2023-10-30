Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 arrested in Van Zandt County shooting incident

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after a shooting incident Monday morning.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at an address on State Highway 64 near Canton. Deputies said when they arrived they found a man standing outside shooting a firearm, at one point allegedly firing in the direction of officers.

Richard Homer, 64, was taken into custody and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and disorderly conduct discharging firearm with a total bond amount of $100,000.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

