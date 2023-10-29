Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Dropping temperatures and rain today with a cold front.
Dropping temperatures and rain today with a cold front.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures to start our Sunday already have a wide spread, and that will continue through the day as a cold front moves through the area. While our warmer areas will make it into the 80s today, many will not even see the 70s this afternoon. Thus, it will be difficult to pinpoint one forecast temperature for the entire area today. Along with the front and dropping temperatures, scattered showers and non-severe storms are expected today. The chance for rain increases overnight into Monday, with Monday morning looking cold and wet. We’ll hold onto colder weather through most of next week, warming up by next weekend. Stay dry and warm today, have a blessed Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say

Latest News

Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 10-29-23
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather at Your Fingertips
A few passing showers and plummeting temperatures on the menu for Sunday as a strong cold front comes calling
Sunday Weather at Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather at Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather at Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather at Your Fingertips