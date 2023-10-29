Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lambson and Wissler each run for 2 TDs in Southern Utah’s 52-14 win over Abilene Christian

Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14 on Saturday.

Southern Utah rushed for 308 yards and held Abilene Christian to 12 first downs and 223 total yards.

Lambson and Wissler traded touchdowns on three straight Southern Utah drives in the second quarter to help build a 28-7 lead. Wissler added a 10-yard scoring run midway through the third to make it 35-14.

Miller was 18 of 21 for 172 yards, with nine completions for 119 yards and two touchdowns to Isaiah Wooden, for Southern Utah (3-5, 2-2 United Athletic Conference). Lambson gained 101 yards on just eight rushes and Wissler added 17 carries for 84 yards.

Jordon Vaughn led Abilene Chistian (4-4, 2-2) with 108 yards rushing, including a 55-yard touchdown that tied it at 7-all. Maverick McIvor completed just 9-of-21 passes for 74 yards and was intercepted three times.

Jordan Washington, A.J. Felton and Trevon Gola-Callard each made an interception for the Southern Utah defense — with each return being between 16 and 39 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

