Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Houston Christian rides big second quarter to 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

The Huskies scored all 17 of their points and the Lions got their lone offensive touchdown in the second quarter. Texas A&M-Commerce got the lone score of the second half when Jaden Rios picked off a Suits pass and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

Texas A&M-Commerce had a better statistical day, picking up one more first down than the Huskies (19-18) and had the edge in time of possession (31:56 to 28:04). The teams were essentially even in total yards gained (Houston Christian gained 316 to the Lions 312).

Karl Reynolds pulled in a 12-yard pass from Wilson just seconds into the second quarter for the game's first touchdown. Suits found Deuce McMillan with a 37-yard touchdown before the Lions drove 63 yards in nine plays for their lone score on Jordon Hamilton's 1-yard run.

Suits was 21-of-32 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown and a pick-6 interception for Houston Christian (4-4, 2-2 Southland). Reynolds finished with nine catches for 119 yards.

Josh Magana was 20-of-39 passing for Texas A&M-Commerce (1-7, 1-3) but was picked off twice.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year