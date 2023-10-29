Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Doncic leads Dallas against Memphis after 49-point performance

Dallas visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Luka Doncic scored 49 points in the Mavericks’ 125-120 win against the Brooklyn Nets
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Dallas Mavericks (2-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Memphis Grizzlies after Luka Doncic scored 49 points in the Mavericks' 125-120 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Memphis finished 51-31 overall, 13-3 in Southwest Division action and 35-6 at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 116.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.0 last season.

Dallas went 38-44 overall and 9-7 in Southwest Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (concussion protocol), Santi Aldama: out (ankle).

Mavericks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

