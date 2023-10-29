Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs
(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FC Dallas (11-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (14-9-11, second in the Conference during the regular season)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -138, FC Dallas +386; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Sounders are 13-7-9 in Western Conference games. The Sounders are second in the Western Conference drawing 200 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

Dallas is 10-8-10 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 3-0-0 when it records three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored 11 goals for the Sounders. Cristian Roldan has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has 12 goals and four assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 4-1-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-1-7, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Sota Kitahara (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Facundo Quignon (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

