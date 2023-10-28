Temperatures take a plunge on Sunday as we transition to winter-like temperatures come next week

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - It has been a warm and balmy day for many parts of east Texas, with the exception of residents along and north of Interstate 30 who are sitting behind a stationary front.

This stationary front will serve as a focal point for pockets of rain to develop this evening and overnight. This will favor mainly areas north of the Interstate 20 corridor.

We then turn our attention to tomorrow, which will be a big day of transition courtesy of a strong cold front that will make its way southward through east Texas.

This Sunday frontal passage will bring us some wet weather followed by the coldest air we will have felt so far this fall season. It will literally feel like we skipped fall and transitioned right into winter once we get into early next week.

The cold front will lead to a backwards day for many, meaning your daytime highs will occur in the mid-morning hours on Sunday before falling into the 50′s and 60′s by the afternoon. The one exception is in deep east Texas, where those residents will have to endure one more warm day as highs will still manage to climb into the middle 80′s before the front gets down there late Sunday afternoon.

Daytime highs will not make it out of the 50′s on Monday through Thursday of next week. When you combine those temperatures with brisk, northerly winds, there will certainly be an added chill in the air that will have many looking for light jackets and long sleeves for the entire day.

Monday will be a cold, wet, raw day as we have a 70% chance of a cold rain as highs only reach the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.

We anticipate the wet weather to taper down and move out by Monday night, setting us up for a cold, but dry evening for trick-or-treaters as temperatures fall throughout the 40′s with wind chill values possibly dropping into the upper 30′s on Tuesday evening.

Eventually, skies will clear out as cold mornings give way to chilly afternoons and a return to cool sunshine by the middle of the week.

Morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 30′s next Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 50′s and 60′s. Thankfully, we will have some blue skies and sunshine to aid these chilly temperatures as we transition into the month of November.

It is likely we will also endure our first frost of the fall season next week, which is on par for when we typically get our first frost in east Texas.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-third of an inch to as much as two inches, with higher amounts being felt in our far norther counties and communities.

