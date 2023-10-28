Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
San Antonio faces Los Angeles following overtime win

San Antonio visits the Los Angeles Clippers following the Spurs’ 126-122 overtime win over the Houston Rockets
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
San Antonio Spurs (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits the Los Angeles Clippers after the Spurs took down the Houston Rockets 126-122 in overtime.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.1 last season.

San Antonio went 22-60 overall and 10-42 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 123.1 points per game and shoot 50.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Terance Mann: out (ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad/tendinopathy).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

