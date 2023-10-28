Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police are investigating after two women were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:04 p.m., officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of S. Stone Street, according to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Officers said they discovered two women at the residence, and both were declared dead. Both victims appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound, police said.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident, and the criminal investigation division is currently on scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

