Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Globe Life Field roof closed for World Series opener between Texas and Arizona

The Globe Life Field roof will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks
Signage is seen near the infield at Globe Life Field ahead of the World Series between the...
Signage is seen near the infield at Globe Life Field ahead of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Globe Life Field roof will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Major League Baseball announced the decision about 5 1/2 hours before the opener Friday night. The forecast called for temperatures in the low 70s with a chance of thunderstorms.

For the neutral-site 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, the Globe Life roof was open for Games 1, 2 and 4, and closed for Games 3, 5 and 6.

Arizona's Chase Field in Phoenix also has a retractable roof, leading to the possibility of the first all-indoor World Series.

While the home team controls the roof decision during the regular season, MLB makes the call during the postseason.

Texas played 11 games with the roof open during the 2023 regular season, the last on May 21. The season opener against Philadelphia on March 30 began with the roof open. But rain began during the third inning and the roof was closed during the top of the fourth.

The roof was closed for three of the Rangers' four previous postseason games this year, the exception for a 10-3 loss to Houston in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

Globe Life Field opened in 2020. There were six regular-season games with the roof open that season and 13 neutral-site postseason games with the roof open.

There were 11 games with the roof open in 2021 and 16 in 2022.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Signage is seen near the infield at Globe Life Field ahead of the World Series between the...
Signage is seen near the infield at Globe Life Field ahead of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

Most Read

Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
The Eyes of Tyler, taken just after the project was completed in July 2017. (Source: Jamey...
What happened to the ‘Eyes of Tyler’ mural in downtown?
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80

Latest News

FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year