Big Sandy’s Fall Heritage Festival celebrates autumn with food, fun

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Fall means festivals, and the last week of October brings some of the most charming of small East Texas town celebrations.

In place of what was originally known as the pecan festival, Big Sandy holds its annual Fall Heritage Festival today, with food, arts and crafts, games, face painting and interaction with the city’s fire department.

In spite of rain early in the day, a good crowd turned out for the fun.

Firefighter Don Cannon says the festival is a kind of meet-and-greet with the public that lets the community get to know their public servants.

