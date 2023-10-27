Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Week 10 Red Zone Forecast: Bring your umbrella

Red Zone Forecast Graphic
Red Zone Forecast Graphic(KLTV Weather Staff)
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Grab an umbrella and a towel to dry off the bleachers tonight! Scattered showers will continue across East Texas right through kickoff of the Red Zone games tonight. 

Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will stay in the 70s this evening.  Heavier rainfall will move north of I-20 by the second half of the games and winds will be light out of the south.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning...
Carthage football on verge of another district title
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball
“Win this thing and you get to be district champs. It’s a big game, it’s Friday night, you...
Harleton Wildcats to face Beckville for district championship Friday
Tyler Legacy coach says team growing at right time
Tyler Legacy coach says team growing at right time