Week 10 Red Zone Forecast: Bring your umbrella

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Grab an umbrella and a towel to dry off the bleachers tonight! Scattered showers will continue across East Texas right through kickoff of the Red Zone games tonight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will stay in the 70s this evening. Heavier rainfall will move north of I-20 by the second half of the games and winds will be light out of the south.

