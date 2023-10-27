Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas school districts report enrollment for UIL ‘Snapshot Day’

Coach Cochran says he expects the Eagles to stay in 4A Division 1, but their number of high school students, 1,289, could shift things around.
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - School districts across Texas wrote down their high school enrollment numbers on Friday, as required by the UIL on their “Snapshot Day.” Districts have another week to submit figures for realignment purposes, but Friday’s statistics will be used by officials.

“It is one of the very few things that you can think of that touches literally every square inch of the great State of Texas,” said UIL Deputy Executive Director Dr. Jamey Harrison. “We touch every square inch of it with this process.”

The cutoffs for districts will be announced in December. Harrison said this bi-annual process is necessary in a growing state.

“Schools grow and lose enrollment all the time, also as a fast-growth state, we are adding schools all the time,” said Harrison. “In 6A, the cutoff is going to be where the 250th largest school in the state is. The problem is, I don’t know what the 250th biggest school in the state is or what their enrollment is.”

With realignment pending, there are rumors and whispers of a changing high school sports landscape.

“I’ve had several people in town ask me about it. Also, there are several coaches that will, you know, shoot a text, like, ‘Hey, what are your numbers?’ that sort of thing,” said Lindale Head Coach and Athletic Director Chris Cochran.

Cochran said that Lindale reported 1,289 students enrolled in its high school this morning. He said that should keep them in 4A Division 1.

“You know, its like a ‘fingers crossed’ type deal, where they’re hoping that they can stay down. Or, for Athens, I’m sure they’re wanting to be 4A Division 2. You know, you want to be one of those top numbers, those top schools,” Cochran said.

UIL division realignments will be announced in February.

